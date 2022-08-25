You might be sick of wave pool edits at this point in the timeline of man-made wave creations, but the one we have here above is worth a watch. Albee Layer and Matt Meola went to Waco, Texas recently to hone their air game–not that either one’s aerial repertoire needs honing in the slightest–and the resulting tricks are mind-boggling. Press play above to be mind-boggled.

Watch

matt meola

Matt Meola and Albee Layer Are Still the Best Above the Lip

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS