If the Mentawai Islands aren’t on your bucket list for surf trip destinations, though we’re not sure how that would be possible, they will be after watching Matt Meola’s new edit “Mango in the Ments.” Between getting spat out of pristine tubes and spinning progressive aerials, Meola hooks a beautiful sailfish, a fringe benefit of the fringe locale.

Hit play and start tossing your change in a jar for a plane ticket and charter boat.

Filmed and edited by Jon Spenser.