The North Shore has been out of sorts the past few weeks, plagued by weird winds and ill-suited swell directions, but that’s not to say there weren’t fun sessions to be had with the right equipment. Recently L.A.-based ripper Matt Pagan has been working on a design with Jon Mangiagli—a shaper out of Hermosa Beach—on a seriously fun-looking swallow tail. Pagan gave this rosy little 5’9″ a test run during a couple windswept sessions on the North Shore, using the unconventional Hawaii craft to milk the funky peaks for all they were worth.