The North Shore has been out of sorts the past few weeks, plagued by weird winds and ill-suited swell directions, but that’s not to say there weren’t fun sessions to be had with the right equipment. Recently L.A.-based ripper Matt Pagan has been working on a design with Jon Mangiagli—a shaper out of Hermosa Beach—on a seriously fun-looking swallow tail. Pagan gave this rosy little 5’9″ a test run during a couple windswept sessions on the North Shore, using the unconventional Hawaii craft to milk the funky peaks for all they were worth.
Matt Pagan, Tickled Pink
The LA native gets loose in Hawaii on a rosy handshape