With a last name like Passaquindici, one might think Matty P is a European surfer, born and raised. Especially after watching the way he handles the throaty tubes found at the Old World’s premiere beachbreaks in the edit above. However, Matty P is from Huntington Beach, aka Surf City, USA, and these are the highlights from his European vacation.

