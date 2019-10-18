Say what you will about the controversy that is Maya Gabeira’s big-wave career—she’s doesn’t paddle, etc.—but she clearly has her head on straight in the large stuff, as she reveals in the edit above, while sitting in a cozy leather banquette sipping whiskey sours and talking with Matthew Mac..Mcona…McConaughey.

For some strange reason, Wild Turkey (the bourbon company) is doing a short interview series called “Talk Turkey,” wherein the Dazed and Confused star interviews trailblazers from different walks of life, most recently Gabeira. The interaction is quite amusing (like when McConaughey stumbles over the phrase World “Surfing” League), but it also provides some interesting insight into Gabeira’s career as a big-wave surfer.

When Matty and Maya get to talking near-death experiences, she explains that when nearly drowning at Nazaré a few years back—the curtains close in, the black abyss of infinity before her eyes until she’s dragged to the realm of the living by lifeguards—her first thought is of food and drink, overjoyed that she will again get to taste sushi and be thrilled by the spark of coffee. Coffee and sushi. Imagine that? After escaping death’s embrace by an eyelash, those are the things you’re thankful for? That’s badass. Anyway, this is a bonkers interview/commercial that you should absolutely watch.