Surfers are very much the product of their environment. Which means if you’re like me and live in the proximity of many B-grade beach breaks, well, you get the idea. Ian Gentil, however, who was raised on a steady diet of the heavy tubes and wind-torn ramps that dot his hometown island of Maui, has become the product of his environment in the best way possible. As a result of his wave-rich Valley Isle upbringing, Gentil has perfected a well-rounded bag of tricks, which you view in his newest edit above. Click play and watch Gentil get tubed, go to the air and lay down a few bucket-throwing hacks around Hawaii and beyond.