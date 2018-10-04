Winter is just around the corner, and incase you forgot just how gnarly Mavericks can get during the season, the edit above is a not so subtle reminder. The gargantuan empties that transform the big wave spot’s horizon into a giant steamroller of whitewash will put a pit in your stomach. Relive the January 1, 2018 swell from the safety of your screen while gasping at the surfers scrambling in vain for the outside.

If you’re still craving more carnage after viewing the edit above, then you can watch a Mavericks only wipeout reel here.

Edited by Trent Stevens.