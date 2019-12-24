On Friday the 13th, Half Moon Bay ironically got lucky with swell. Dense morning fog caused sets, like a machete-wielding Jason Voorhees, to appear out of nowhere and mow down the dawn patrollers. Eventually, the marine layer burned off and the notorious California big-wave spot pulsed. Locals, visitors and a few Jaws Challenge competitors, who beelined it to Mavs after the hooter, took to the lineup.
In the film above, longtime Mavs documenter Powerlines Productions captured the highlights and behind-the-scenes action of the swell. Hit play for an inside look at how a day of waves goes down at the storied big-wave spot. There’s some carnage but this ain’t no slasher flick, hit play to see who scored on Friday the 13th.
