One of Josh Burke’s favorite things about growing up in Barbados is that he often surfed (well, still surfs) uncrowded waves on a daily basis. Such empty lineups have led the 25-year-old Barbadian to develop a well-rounded approach to riding all types of surf. Recently, Burke welcomed team Billabong–Jack Freestone, Josh Moniz and Eithan Osborne to his home isle to score punchy launch ramps and put together a 5-minute edit called “Rum Punch”, which you can now watch above.