Maybe it’s the culture or the city’s proximity to a consistent world-class wave, but San Clemente sure produces a talented stack of grommets. Kade Matson, Jett Schilling, Cole Houshman, Crosby Colapinto, the list goes on. And on that list, you can also find 16-year-old Samantha Sibley, featured in this short edit above. Keep an eye out for the young gun–her birthplace alone has her destined for success.