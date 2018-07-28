Maybe it’s the culture or the city’s proximity to a consistent world-class wave, but San Clemente sure produces a talented stack of grommets. Kade Matson, Jett Schilling, Cole Houshman, Crosby Colapinto, the list goes on. And on that list, you can also find 16-year-old Samantha Sibley, featured in this short edit above. Keep an eye out for the young gun–her birthplace alone has her destined for success.
Samantha Sibley from Samantha Sibley on Vimeo.
Meet Grommet Samantha Sibley
San Clemente sure is a hot-bed for talented youth
