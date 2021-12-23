Over the past few years, young Hawaiian chargers Moana Jones-Wong and Annie Reickert have turned the collective head of the surf world–separately, of course, living on different islands. Born and raised on the North Shore of Oahu, 21-year-old Jones has made her mark at Pipeline, climbing her way swiftly up the testosterone-fueled pecking order. Just a hop, skip and an island jump away, Reickert is leading the charge of the next generation of water women tackling the big-wave beast known as Jaws. Together they’re inspiring the upcoming crew of young guns to follow their passions–including riding waves that make most surfers weak in the knees. Hit play to get a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of JOnes and Reickert.