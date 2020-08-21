Meet Japan’s 2021 Olympic Hopeful Shino Matsuda

“Now that I’m not on tour, I’ve decided to make my own, and I’m the only one on it,” says Laura Enever in the opening segment of her series, “Know The Feeling”, above. “But this time it’s not about competing; it’s about exploring, finding new waves, meeting inspiring women, experiencing different ways of life, and making my own rules as I go.” In this very “Vice Guide To Travel”-inspired surf series, Enever jaunts through Japan, linking up with teen phenom Shino Matsuda and hopeful WSL longboard world champ Natsumi Taoka as they chase a massive Typhoon swell to Miyazaki. Enever is already a former CT star, big-wave madwoman, and Shipstern Bluff slab hunter, but now she can add travel series host to her impressive list of talents and accomplishments. Both entertaining and educational, this episode of “Know The Feeling” packs a lot into a neat and well-produced 10-minute package.