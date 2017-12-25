Watch: The Timeless Style of Toots

Your computer screen and social media feeds have likely been flooded with high-performance shredding as of late, so here’s a breath of fresh air. Featured in this video is Arthur Anchinges, a.k.a “Toots”, who was born in the Philipines and now lives in Waikiki, spending his days shaping logs and honing a timeless style that pays homage to the likes of Phil Edwards and the other style masters of the early ’60s. Press play and enjoy a few minutes of small-wave grooving.