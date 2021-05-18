Oahu-born Moana Jones has been turning heads at Pipeline over the past few years, getting spit out of hollowed-out bombs (like this one) and earning a name for herself at one of the heaviest and most testosterone-dominated lineups in the world. Like Jones, there are young women all over the Hawaiian islands who are charging with similar aplomb and paving the way for the next generation of female surfers.

In “Kaikaina” (meaning “little sisters”), a new series brought to you by The Gnar Gnar Honeys–an LA-based production company aiming to represent more women in front of and behind the camera–we’re introduced to up-and-coming Hawaiian talents like Jones, alongside Hokulani Topping, Vaihitimahana Inso, Ēweleiʻula Wong and Puamakamae DeSoto.

Click in to watch the first three episodes and learn about Oahu’s rising talents.