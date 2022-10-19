In the first few minutes of the above new film, we’re introduced to shaper Alex Crews, who crafts whips for guys like Toby Mossop, Hinata Aizawa, Lewie Dunn and his older brother Mitch Crews. We see his life in the shaping bay and his close and rambunctious relationship with his team riders. For the next thirty-something-plus minutes, Crews’ crew goes ham all around the world on their rippable shapes, convincing us all that we need to figure out a way to get our hands on an ACSOD shape ASAP.