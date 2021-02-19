Meet Wrenna Delgado: Mother, Big-Wave Charger and Waimea Bay Local

When she was only 21 years old, Wrenna Delgado started charging Waimea Bay, with sights perpetually trained on the winter’s biggest swells. But when she got pregnant with her daughter Evie over three years ago, her priorities shifted (to read more about Delgado’s transition into motherhood here) and she started to view her big-wave pursuits through a different lens. With the Red Bull Magnitude women’s big-wave video contest in full swing, Red Bull sat down the hard-charging North Shore resident to talk about her background, her experience as a mother and how her long-term goal is to be an inspiration for both her daughter and for female big-wave surfers everywhere. Click play and follow more of the contest’s competitors here.

