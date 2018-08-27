If there’s a person on this planet who makes surfing look more fun than Jared Mell does, I have yet to see them ride a wave. This Malibu reel, filmed and edited by another perennial purveyor of above-average vibes, Jack Coleman, bottles the electric energy found at the iconic point break when pulsing south swells converge with the arrival of talents like Joel Tudor, Nathan Strom, Karina Rozunko and Leah Dawson. But it’s Mell who really steals the show here, channeling the free-flowing essence of style titans like Buttons and Bertlemann--and with a mustache would rank among the ’70s’ very best. It’s difficult to watch the above edit without wanting to grab a big single fin and start going switch stance--just know that your results may vary.