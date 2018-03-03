Maui aerialist Matt Meola took a school of fish to the Maldives. Among the twin-finned quiver is a board that Meola shaped himsef. Ever the progressive, Meola alley-oops and air reverses the fin setup despite its retro connotations. Mixed among the fish mongering is some actual fishing, some switch-stance surfing and a session with a snorkeling mask on. Hey, why not multi-task while surfing in the Maldives crystal-clear water?