Barrels only! That’s it, you’ll only see Michael Dunphy, Eric Geiselman and Evan Geiselman do in the edit above is get barreled. Ain’t nobody got time for turns or airs, especially when you’ve got some short interval swell tossing over a divinely crafted sandbar, like the trio does above. Hit play and watch the East Coasters indulge in the Outer Banks, North Carolina tube fest. Then go find some barrels for yourself.

Filmed and edited by Jordan Montgomery.