Soon-to-be-retired Joel Parkinson is still hung up on the 2012 Tahiti Pro final where friend and fellow Coolie Kid Mick Fanning stole the heat right out from under him. Fanning used some Jedi-mind trickery to sell Parko on a dog of a wave only to swing around and get the winning score on the one behind it. Of course, Parko still thinks Fanning’s wave wasn’t enough for the win.

Hopefully, within the next few years, the two retirees will put the jerseys back on for a legacy heat at Teahupo’o and settle the score once and for all.