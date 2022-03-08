Mick Fanning may be 40 years old, but in spirit, he is an eternal grom. With a bottomless amount of energy in the lineup and an unmitigated froth level, it seems Fanning has somehow tapped into the fountain of youth. On a recent strike mission for #TheSearch, Fanning joined Southern Californians Conner Coffin and Crosby Colapinto for a quick Golden State road trip to hunt down some waves. Along with surfing everywhere between San Francisco to Santa Barbara, grom-like shenanigans ensued (like Mick offering Crosby $500 bucks to chug water out of a stinky bootie). Hit play to watch a good ol’-fashioned surf trip between three eternally young rippers.