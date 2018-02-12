Mick Fanning and Conner Coffin in Fiji

It’s been a few months since the World Surf League announced that they won’t be holding a Championship Tour event at Fiji this year. Both surf fans and ‘CT competitors were bummed to hear one of the favorite venues on the Tour had been axed. Luckily Mick Fanning and Conner Coffin, two of our favorite ‘CT power surfers, don’t need a contest to find plenty of reasons to jump a plane to Fiji. So we can still see at least two of the top 32 thread and carve Cloudbreak in 2018. Finessed backside barrel work, hacks, turns and the obligatory Fijian fishing clip abound in the latest reel from Coffin and Fanning’s island excursion.