There’s a magical dynamic between Mick Fanning and Mason Ho-they’re both surfing’s greatest odd couple and power couple at the same time. The philosophical banter between them in “Outer Inner Space,” Rip Curl’s most recent iteration of #TheSearch, is entertaining enough to stand on its own. The fact that they score spitting barrels as well is an added bonus.

Since retiring from the tour, Fanning’s swapped rigorous training sessions for off-the-grid adventures-and the 3x World Champ couldn’t seem more content about it. In fact, he tells travel partner and fellow philosopher Mason Ho, “I’m internally happy.”