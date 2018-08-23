During Mick Fanning’s 16 years on tour, his quiver didn’t vary much from the standard thruster, except for occasional leaked moments of weird board enthusiasm. Like when a blurred still of him boosting on a Campbell Brothers Twinnie surfaced, and when he ripped the bag out of Kirra on a Michael Peterson single-fin replica.

Since surfing for a score won’t be the focus of the retiree’s surfing anytime soon, here's hoping Fanning will be getting a whole lot more experimental in sessions to come.