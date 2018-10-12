His first wave of the day ended up being the best wave of his life

Four days before the largest swell to ever hit Indonesia steamrolled through Lagundri Bay, Miguel Blanco was already on the Island of Nias getting piped out of mind. When he saw the forecasted beast of a swell heading his way, he decided to stay and wait for the boat-gobbling double-ups.

Blanco made the right call because the decision not only led to the best wave of his life, but also planted him right in front of the lens of SURFER staff photographer, Ryan “Chachi” Craig, to snap the cover photo.

With no hesitation, Blanco swung around late and went for the wave that rolled underneath the lineup. Hit play above to watch Blanco tell the story behind the cover and what it means to him in his own words.

