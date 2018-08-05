Portuguese surfer Miguel Blanco is no stranger to racing for exits on hollow and punchy beachbreak tubes–he’s been surfing them for years at his own country’s Supertubos. According to Blanco’s Instagram, Puerto Escondido had long been on his hit list. He finally pulled the trigger and spent a week pulling into heaving Mexican Pipeline tubes earlier this summer, as seen in the edit above.
Portuguese Tuberider Conquers Puerto Escondido
Watch the highlights from Miguel Blanco's week-long stay at the Mexican Pipeline
