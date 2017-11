If Miguel Tudela keeps improving his versatile game, we’ll need to start inventing Tours to keep up with him. How about the 3-to-30-ft Tour? Or the Out-of-the-barrel-and-rip-the-inside-bowl-into-a-frontside-reverse Tour? You get the idea. Here’s a highlight reel from the Peruvian’s Indo season, where he did a little of everything, as usual. One addition we haven’t seen from Tudela: a hydrofoil. Yet.