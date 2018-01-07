A lot of people buy POV cameras, stick them on their boards and proceed to document awkward makes and spills in relatively lackluster waves. And then there’s Mikala Jones. Jones’ surf-selfie game is probably the strongest of anyone on earth, and his latest edit is a testament to just how cool these cameras can be when placed in the hands of someone who know’s where to find perfect tubes (and how ride them perfectly). Click the video above to watch some truly breathtaking barrel riding in the kind of locales that we’d all love to pose for a surf selfie. Just remember, even if you can find these waves with a camera on hand, your results may vary.