Mike Ho is 64 Years Old and Unafraid of Shallow Reefs

Mason Ho has spent the better part of his life finding Oahu’s sketchiest and most novel set-ups so that he could tuck his limber and scratch-resistant frame into empty tubes with few other souls in sight. Decades worth of reef-dodging practice has taught him to evade injury and clock-in maximum tube time. His pops, the 64-year-old legend Mike Ho, usually spends more time at Pipe than he does at his son’s frequent jaunts, but every so often he joins Mason on a novelty session. In Mason’s most recent drop, he chases tubes with his dad (who is also very limber, even in his mid-60s) and it becomes a family affair in-between days of the Backdoor Shootout. Hit play and enjoy.