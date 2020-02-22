26-year-old Mikel Evans is a skilled surfer and shaper from New Hampshire, who builds (and rips on) his own logs, mid-lengths, quads, asymms and more. “I’m shaping these things because I can’t buy any of the boards I see in my head,” Evans told Eastern Surf Magazine’s Nick McGregor in 2017, back when he graced the publication’s cover while noseriding through a beautiful evening in his home state. “And if I don’t get them out of my head, I’ll drive myself crazy.”

At the time, Evans had only shaped 25 boards, and all for himself. But people began watching Evans rip around on his gorgeous crafts all over New England’s lineups, and just had to get their hands on one. These days, Evans has opened up his shaping to a select few crew, and now his Mikel designs can be seen under the feet of some of the Northeast’s most talented young rippers. In the above short, photographer and filmmaker Brian Nevins goes inside the hood with the multi-talented Evans during the frigid winter months.