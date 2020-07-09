Michael February is hardly what you’d call a conformist when it comes to style, so it’s no surprise his quiver follows suit. Twinnies, mid-lengths, retro-replicas, even a spongy hunk of foam. In fact, the odd one out amongst his handful of favorites is a standard 6’0″ shortboard.

February admits his quiver wasn’t always as diverse. When he was competing on the ‘QS and ‘CT, he had in rotation pretty much 20 variations of the same shape, but the past few years out of the jersey have given him the space to explore different templates and lines, often with pleasing results.

When asked what he ultimately looks for in a surfboard – any surfboard – February’s answer is straightforward: “Something that is fast and carries speed well. When you have a board that carries speed, it’s always easier. Things flow and the board reacts nicely. It gives you that feeling under your feet that you can do whatever you’re thinking.”

And if he could only ride one shape for the next year?

“It would probably be a twin-fin because I find them super versatile. You can add different setups, like Mark Richards-type fins, where they’re a little more loose and lively. Or bigger keel fins, which are more drivey and can hold in bigger stuff. They’re good in the barrel and really fun for turns. They’re just a good all-round shape that works in most conditions.”

To get a closer look at Mikey’s varied quiver, press play in our newest episode of “Quivers” above.

Featured boards in order of appearance:

“Twin Pin” by Channel Islands Surfboards

5’9” x 19 ½” x 2 5/8”

“Retro Twin” by Mark Richards Surfboards

5’8” x 19 ¾” x 2 5/8”

“Happy Step-Up” by Channel Islands Surfboards

6’0” x 19” x 2 3/8”

“CI MID” by Channel Islands Surfboards

6’10 x 20 1/8” x 2 5/8”

88 Surfboards Soft Top

7’0”

Be sure to check out our past “Quivers” episodes below:

