Things have been painful for Mikey Wright over the past couple of years. After injuring his back at Pipeline at the 2018 Volcom Pipe Pro — which led to spinal stenosis and a herniated disc — the mullet-sporting Aussie was in so much discomfort he could barely get his beauty sleep at night. Still, he gritted his teeth, pushed through the pain for the remainder of the ‘CT season, and by the end of the year, he had power-hacked his way to a 12th-place finish — bum back and all. But when 2019 rolled around, his back got worse and he was forced to withdraw three events into the season. After 10 months of rehabbing and healing, Wright is back in the water, surfing as raw and radical as ever. Click play to watch Wright return to conducting business on his frontside and partying on his backside.