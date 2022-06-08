When Australia was on COVID lockdown in 2021, Mitch Coleborn got out of dodge somehow and went to Indo for an extended stay. The result of his stay (and subsequent ripping/getting absolutely drained) is the full-length ensemble above titled “FUNGZETTI” after his M/SF/T signature board model. Click play on “FUNGZETTI” to see Coleborn make good use of Indo’s multitude of perfect waves.

Watch

mitch coleborn fungzetti

Mitch Coleborn Scores the Epitome of Indo Perfection in "FUNGZETTI"

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS