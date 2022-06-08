Mitch Coleborn Scores the Epitome of Indo Perfection in "FUNGZETTI"

When Australia was on COVID lockdown in 2021, Mitch Coleborn got out of dodge somehow and went to Indo for an extended stay. The result of his stay (and subsequent ripping/getting absolutely drained) is the full-length ensemble above titled “FUNGZETTI” after his M/SF/T signature board model. Click play on “FUNGZETTI” to see Coleborn make good use of Indo’s multitude of perfect waves.