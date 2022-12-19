Over the course of the past three days, the surf world’s collective attention has been set on the North Shore of Oahu, as 60 men and women went tube for tube, vying for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters title and $100K. With the ‘CT currently in its off-season, the specialty event held a captive audience–thanks mainly to the epic waves that were on tap and the flawless rides by the best tube hounds in the business.

The reimagined event kept all the competitors on their toes, with a new scoring format and no priority system in place, but it was New York’s Balaram Stack and Australia’s Molly Picklum who capitalized on the conditions finals day had to offer and claimed first-place finishes. Oh yeah, and a big ol’ chunk of change. Finals day was full of surprises–with crazy tube rides and unfortunate interferences–so if you missed them, make sure to check out the highlights below and stay tuned for the Billabong Pro Pipeline, starting in January.