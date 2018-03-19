Last week, Cyclone Linda produced throaty, sizable tubes for the competitors in the final rounds of the Quik and Roxy Pros. If you tuned in to the event’s last day, you saw Kirra firing on all cylinders, producing A+ conditions for the likes of Julian Wilson, Griffin Colapinto, Lakey Peterson, et al. But Linda worked her magic all over Australia’s eastern shores, including the otherworldly sand bank featured in the video above. In the newest episode of “Happily Stoked,” Sebastian Zietz, Sheldon Simkus, Josh Kerr and Soli Bailey snuck away from the contest arena and found themselves weaving through azure vortices. Press play and watch Seabass and Co. scoring just about as hard as humanly possible, courtesy of Linda.