After weeks of fairly lackluster surf, the West Coast just got bombarded with its first epic swell in a really (really) long time. The #bombcyclone caused damage to some structures (see piers up and down the coast of CA) and some egos (see the many wipeouts in the edit above). But it also saw moments of perfection and glory, captured beautifully by the many lensmen featured below. Hit play above to watch a hectic session at Blacks and continue scrolling to get a glimpse at what drama was unfolding over the past few days.