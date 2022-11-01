Even when the waves are tiny, Mexico plays host to a plethora of perfect righthand points. Lakey Peterson–someone who knows a thing or two about perfect righthand grinders, having grown up surfing Rincon every day–recently took a southbound jaunt to the Huatulco region to take a bite of mainland Mex’s tasty treats. She made good use of what was on offer, making us all look forward to whenever the next south swell hits the West Coast.