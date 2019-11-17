You have to admire the entrepreneurial spirit. After nearly a century of failed attempts to popularize motorize surfboards, starting with the gas-powered Surf Scooter in the 1930s, business-minds new to surfing are still pondering the age-old question: What if surfing, but, like, easier? The question makes all the sense in the world too. Surfing is hard. Paddling is hard, catching waves is hard, going fast while riding them is sorta hard. It surely occurs to zillions of surfers new to the game but with even a shred of engineering skill as they flounder atop a longboard, exhausted but stoked as a new surfer—there must be a way to short circuit this process.

Remember Wavejet? Boards with “hidden” motors on the bottom? G-Mac rode and broke a bunch in big-surf, Cory Lopez rode one in hollow tropical reef pass surf, and still, they didn’t catch on. They were kinda fun on the bottom of big longboards or SUPs, but those boards are already motorized by virtue of being enormous. An extra push just starts to feel cumbersome.

The Boost fin is the latest entrant into this market and they will by no means be the last. Motorized surfing is like catnip to certain kinds of new-to-surfing tinkerers. Boost’s solution is a bulky fin housing an electric motor that can push you ten miles per hour. Some of these already exist in the SUP world, but they’re usually expensive. Boost, avail through pre-order, are only about $150. Not bad if you have a big old board lying around and you’re bored with it.

Cool? Maybe if it was on a SUP that was used for flat-water paddling. But the issue all these motorized designs bang up against pretty quickly, aside from looking, oh, let’s say not very cool, is that once you’ve acquired even a rudimentary level of skill and fitness from your first couple years of surfing, that nagging question—what if surfing, but, like, easier—is answered. It is easier, because you’re better at it now and you don’t want a motor anymore.