The region's finest score the fickle but flawless wave in "The Basque Jewel"

Mundaka is one fickle but perfect wave. And a few days ago “The Basque Jewel” looked the best it has in years, sending world-class tubes reeling across its current-torn river mouth. Basque Countrymen Kepa Acero, Aritz Aranburu and Natxo Gonzalez are normally spread across the far-flung reaches of the Earth, scouting out perfect waves. But as seen in the edit above, what they’re perpetually on the hunt for was lurking in their own backyard.

Hit play to watch them and a slew of fellow locals clock a whole lot of tube time in the edit above.

Also Featuring Txaber Trojaola, Egoitz Villanueva, Ander Mendiguren, Imanol Garcia, Eukeni Masa, Beñat Ramos and more.

Filmed By Isio Noya, Astrid Fonseca and Jon Aspuru. Edited by Jon Aspuru.