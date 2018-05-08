Nathan Fletcher, Chippa Wilson Tour Panama

Based on “Professional Tourists,” the new edit above from Nixon, Panama seems like a great place to be while waiting for swell. Between the Caribbean culture, animal life and the lobster tails Chippa Wilson and Nathan Florence dig into, they appear content even if the waves never arrived. But fortunately the blue slabs, wedges and ramps the region is known for pulse, and Chippa-on his wide twin-fin with a trailer setup, and Fletcher-on his stubby Stretch quad, score.