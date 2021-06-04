Nathan Florence Goes Toe-to-Toe With a Heavy Mexican Beachbreak

Big-wave charger Nathan Florence had a packed winter chasing down Hawaiian tubes the size of two-stories buildings. And when he wasn’t flying down the face of liquid mountains, he was still keeping busy with in-between sessions alongside his brother John. But now that all is quiet on the North Shore in terms of waves, the middle Florence has turned his attention mainland and south of the border. With Mexico seeing a solid start to its season, many heavy-wave hellmen have been making quick jaunts to Puerto and beyond for some sand-bottomed charging. In his new vlog episode above, Florence opts to paddle into gigantic cylinders that would make 99% of surfers weak in the knees.

Click play to watch Florence go toe-to-toe with an absolute monstrosity of a beachie.