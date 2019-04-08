Please forgive the pun in the subhead, but it’s impossible to watch the highlight reel from Nathan Florence’s North Shore season and not be blown away by just how adept the guy is at emerging from a cavernous tube, post spit. A perennial standout at Pipe and Backdoor, Nathan puts in the time when his home breaks are in season, and he seems to just get sharper out there with each passing year. This latest reel is chock-full of evidence of that.

Greatest hits reel? More like greatest spits real...get it?

