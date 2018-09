It's "A Dream to Share," for Natxo Gonzalez and friends, if they can make the drop that is

In a “Dream to Share,” Natxo Gonzalez and friends trade reeling tubes at an inverse, slightly less-perfect, version of Skeleton Bay that apparently doesn’t hesitate to drill a surfer into the sand. Watch Gonzalez, Aritz Aranburu, Adrian Fernandez, and Aletxu Gironi race for exits over ankle-deep water at the long, mysto, sandblaster of a tube.