From his Nazaré barrel to the Jaws session that sent him to a Maui hospital, Basque Countryman Natxo Gonzalez takes you behind the scenes of his Big Wave Tour run so far in the short above. Gonzalez currently sits in the fifth spot of the Big Wave Tour. If the Mavericks Challenge gets the green light this year then he’ll undoubtedly bring his hard-charging enthusiasm and prison jumpsuit-striped guns to the final stop with his eye on the podium.

Go behind the scenes with Natxo during his Big Wave Tour run thus far at Nazaré and Jaws

