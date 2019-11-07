A few days ago, the most terrifying wave in the world awoke from its slumber, and in a very grumpy mood. The conditions for opening day at Nazare were less than tranquil, with angry-looking walls of water chasing down whoever dared to take on the Portuguese giant. In the video above, a handful of big-wave chargers are seen towing into (and trying their very best to survive) the giant, temperamental waves at Praia do Norte. Press play and watch the likes of Francisco Porcella, Iain Consenza, Justine DuPont, Lucas Chianca, Nic Von Rupp and momre hang on for dear life as Nazare produces the ugly, wedgy peaks its become famous for.