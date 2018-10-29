“Getting there is half the fun,” or so the saying goes. Basque Countrymen Kepa Acero, Aritz Aranburu and Natxo Gonzalez would probably have to disagree after trying to get to an island off the coast of India that, according to Google Earth, had off the charts, Skeleton Bay-like, potential. Especially with the largest swell in the past 25 years headed directly for it. Between an unwelcoming local community, language barriers, power-tripping police and anything else that could prevent them from getting to the wave, the trio stayed undeterred from reaching their destination.

Despite not finding the score they hoped they would, the adventure was one the trio will never forget. “We are Martians there, that’s the truth,” Acero, who is no stranger to traveling to fringe locales, says about the place. “This was the hardest trip I've ever done. I still have some serious images of crazy people in my mind and all the problems we faced to get to that place,” Gonzales adds. “But that’s what an adventure is. What I’ll remember most is the brotherhood we all shared.”

Hit play to watch all the wave hunt pandemonium ensue and scroll below for some stills from the trip.

Filmed, edited and all photos by Jon Asparu.