Filmmaker, artist and shredder Jack Coleman is in the business of capturing some of surfing’s most adept stylemasters–oftentimes ones with penchants for riding unconventional craft in ways that deviate from the norm. He’s known for whipping up films like “The Zone”, “Imaginary Carpet” and “Zone Frequency”.

Coleman is back at it again with another film titled, “Natural High”, a feature-length banger now available for your viewing pleasure on Vimeo on Demand. On full display are the masterful stylings of Steph Gilmore, Bryce Young, Ryan Burch, Andy Nieblas, Robin Kegel, Leah Dawson, Mainei Kinimaka, Tosh Tudor, Gavin Beschen and more. Hit play on the trailer above and head on over to the link here to support independent surf filmmaking.