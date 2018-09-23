While Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas with heavy rains and winds, New Smyrna Beach, FL was gifted some short interval swell from the monster storm. Noah Schweizer is currently a Florida transplant living in Los Angeles but he couldn’t resist the highly rippable waves bound for his home. So he flew to the East Coast and scored a couple days of fun surf, as seen in his new edit above, “Inlet Tribute.” Watch Schweizer channel his inner Filipe Toledo, especially at the 2:58 mark, by punting multiple airs on a single wave.

Filmed by Jordan Montgomery.