New Trailer for Andy Irons Documentary

When it was announced almost two years ago a documentary was in the works that would attempt to tell the story of the late Andy Irons (1978-2010), many in the surf world were skeptical of just how honest the film would be in depicting Andy’s conflicted character. The first sentence on the film’s website--now called “Andy Irons: Kissed by God-- addresses two of Irons’ struggles head-on; “A film about bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as seen through the life of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons.” Between that brutally honest line, the fact that the filmmaker looked to private financing to avoid any industry influence, and, now, the trailer, “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” is looking like it’s going to be an emotional, raw and unfiltered dive deep into Irons’ character, as well as a powerful reminder of the frenetic energy Irons brought to surfing and life.

