A New Year’s Day Giant Swell at Nazare

While most of us rung in the New Year waiting for that ball in Times Square to drop, Ross Clarke-Jones, Sebastian Steudtner, Jarryd Foster, Lucas Chumbo, Axi Muniain, Jerome Sahyoun, and Mick Corbett were huddled around their laptops, checking the latest NOAA reports for what was to be one of the biggest tow-in sessions this European winter has seen yet…and boy did it delivery.

Filming from the water at Nazaré is a very new concept. At Nazaré, there is no channel, and it’s incredibly dangerous. This edit is full of white-knuckled footage from court side, especially the clip at 1:56, which shows just how much power there is in each peak that storms through the lineup.